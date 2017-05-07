Plant Fined $570,000 After Worker Loses Hand, Part Of Arm

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
OREGON, Ohio (AP) — An auto parts maker in Ohio is being fined nearly $600,000 after a worker lost his right hand and part of his arm in an industrial accident.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the accident should have been prevented and cited the plant in suburban Toledo for three of its highest safety violations.

Autoneum North America makes automotive insulation at its factory in Oregon.

Investigators say a 46-year-old man was feeding scrap material into an unguarded shredding machine when he was hurt last December.

Federal safety officials cited the company for lacking proper protective guards and failing to train workers on proper operating procedures.

Messages seeking comment were left with Autoneum North America on Friday.

The company has 15 days to appeal or pay the $570,000 fine.

