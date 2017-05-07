Police Say 10-year-old Ohio Boy Injured In Drive-by Shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old Ohio boy was hit at least twice when someone drove down a street randomly shooting.

The gunfire happened early Saturday evening in Cincinnati.

Police say at least 10 shots were fired. The boy is in critical but stable condition. Police say his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Authorities say the child was playing outside in the front yard at a relative’s house at the time.

No arrests have been made.

