Police Say 10-year-old Ohio Boy Injured In Drive-by Shooting

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old Ohio boy was hit at least twice when someone drove down a street randomly shooting.

The gunfire happened early Saturday evening in Cincinnati.

Police say at least 10 shots were fired. The boy is in critical but stable condition. Police say his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Authorities say the child was playing outside in the front yard at a relative’s house at the time.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company