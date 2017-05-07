The Latest: Husted In Governor’s Race, Touts Conservatism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Republican Jon Husted’s run for Ohio governor (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) is positioning himself in an announcement ad for governor as a pro-gun, pro-family values conservative.

The Republican says his family “would firmly fit in Hillary Clinton’s ‘basket of deplorables.'” Clinton used the reference in her presidential campaign against Donald Trump, whom Husted voted for.

The 49-year-old Husted is a former state senator and Ohio House speaker. He’s in his second term as the battleground state’s elections chief, where he’s drawn criticism at times from voting rights advocates.

He becomes the second Republican to join the 2018 gubernatorial field to replace GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik), who’s term-limited.

His announcement Sunday at the University of Dayton, his alma mater, is being followed by a campaign tour across the state.

7 a.m.

