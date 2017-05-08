REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Coroner: Overdose Antidote Helps Slow Drug Toll, Opiates Up

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio county coroner credits first responders’ use of an overdose antidote with slowing the overall drug death toll, although deaths from opiates and synthetic opiates continue to climb.

Hamilton County’s Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco (LAK’-shmee suh-MAHR’-koh) said Monday in Cincinnati that accidental overdose deaths actually fell overall, from 414 in 2015 to 403 in 2016. But she says no one should be fooled; it’s “because of Narcan,” an overdose reversal drug.

She says deaths related to opiates or synthetic opioids such as fentanyl (FEHN-‘tuh-nihl) continue to climb, especially when mixed together.

Overdose deaths accounted for 54 percent of all accidental deaths. The county saw an overdose spike last summer, with hundreds of cases in late August.

Ohio has been among the states hit hardest by the drug overdose epidemic.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company