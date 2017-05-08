REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Judge Denies Release For Teen Before Trial In Dad's Slaying

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
WARREN, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old Ohio girl charged in the fatal shooting of her sleeping father will stay in custody for now after a judge denied her request for release as she awaits trial.

The girl’s attorney, Ian Friedman, says he will ask the judge to reconsider if prosecutors try to delay the trial, which is scheduled to start in two weeks.

The girl has been in detention since the July shooting at their home in Warren, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. She was charged as a juvenile with aggravated murder and denied that charge.

Friedman says the girl shot her father to stop him from abusing the family. He argued that she needs access to mental health treatment she can’t get in detention.

