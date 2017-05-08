Monday’s Scores
Cin. Walnut Hills 10, Cin. Mercy 7
Clayton Northmont 7, Kettering Fairmont 3
Pickerington N. 11, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 8
Trenton Edgewood 10, Middletown 0
Dover 4, Minerva 2
Bellaire 1, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0
Coshocton 1, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0
Lore City Buckeye Trail 12, Barnesville 2
Richmond Edison 5, Martins Ferry 0
W. Liberty-Salem 13, Spring. Greenon 0
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 7, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Arlington 6, Vanlue 2
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 30, Oregon Stritch 1
Bellaire St. John 9, Beallsville 1
Caldwell 5, Bridgeport 4
Continental 10, Miller City 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 4, Ft. Recovery 2
New Matamoras Frontier 13, Beverly Ft. Frye 1
Shadyside 13, Malvern 2
Strasburg-Franklin 16, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0
Sycamore Mohawk 22, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 11, Hannibal River 6