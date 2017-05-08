REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Monday’s Scores

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
Cin. Walnut Hills 10, Cin. Mercy 7

Clayton Northmont 7, Kettering Fairmont 3

Pickerington N. 11, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 8

Trenton Edgewood 10, Middletown 0

Dover 4, Minerva 2

Bellaire 1, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

Coshocton 1, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0

Lore City Buckeye Trail 12, Barnesville 2

Richmond Edison 5, Martins Ferry 0

W. Liberty-Salem 13, Spring. Greenon 0

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 7, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

Arlington 6, Vanlue 2

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 30, Oregon Stritch 1

Bellaire St. John 9, Beallsville 1

Caldwell 5, Bridgeport 4

Continental 10, Miller City 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 4, Ft. Recovery 2

New Matamoras Frontier 13, Beverly Ft. Frye 1

Shadyside 13, Malvern 2

Strasburg-Franklin 16, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0

Sycamore Mohawk 22, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 11, Hannibal River 6

