Ohio lawmakers may lower skyrocketing farmland taxes

TOLEDO (AP) — State lawmakers are looking at giving Ohio farmers a break on their real estate taxes that have skyrocketed over the last few years.

Taxes for farmland are rising even though the prices for crops that farmers produce are far below those of recent years.

Farmers are hoping Ohio leaders will help them out in the two-year state budget that’s being considered in the Senate after it was approved by the House last week.

A proposal in the budget would change how the state determines the value of agricultural land, shifting to U.S. Department of Agriculture data that reflects the land’s farming value.

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio hasn’t taken a position on the proposal, but it says the measure would lead to a loss of money for local governments.

