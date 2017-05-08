REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio lawmakers may lower skyrocketing farmland taxes

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO (AP) — State lawmakers are looking at giving Ohio farmers a break on their real estate taxes that have skyrocketed over the last few years.

Taxes for farmland are rising even though the prices for crops that farmers produce are far below those of recent years.

Farmers are hoping Ohio leaders will help them out in the two-year state budget that’s being considered in the Senate after it was approved by the House last week.

A proposal in the budget would change how the state determines the value of agricultural land, shifting to U.S. Department of Agriculture data that reflects the land’s farming value.

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio hasn’t taken a position on the proposal, but it says the measure would lead to a loss of money for local governments.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company