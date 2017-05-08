University Could Be 1st In Ohio To Allow Concealed Weapons

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.

The proposal at Cedarville University would allow faculty and staff with permits to carry concealed weapons.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) university trustees will announce a decision this coming week.

A new Ohio law allows individual boards of trustees to decide whether to allow concealed weapons on campus.

Cedarville closely studied the policy at Liberty University in Virginia, a much bigger institution which allows faculty, staff and students to carry concealed weapons.

Cedarville surveyed its own students, staff and faculty before drafting the proposal.

Cedarville is a private Christian university with about 3,300 students, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) east of Dayton.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company