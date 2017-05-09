Three men arrested after string of pharmacy robberies in central, southwest Ohio

MIDDLETOWN (AP) — Authorities have arrested three people following a string of robberies at pharmacies in southwestern and central Ohio.

Federal authorities say thieves over the past seven months have targeted 26 pharmacies in and around Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati and Middletown.

Investigators say suspects in all of the robberies and attempted robberies have used similar methods.

Federal court documents say two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were arrested last week and charged with robbing a Rite Aid in Middletown on April 29.

Officers tracked the men after a pharmacist stuck a GPS tracking device inside a bag filled with prescription pills that the men demanded from a safe.

Authorities say there have been other arrests in some of the robberies.

Comments

comments