REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Authorities: Suspect Fatally Shot, Deputy Injured

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot and a deputy was injured after deputies responded to a reported stabbing at an Ohio home.

Police in Tiffin, about 52 miles (84 kilometers) southeast of Toledo, say a woman called the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office about 2 p.m. Tuesday and reported a man threatened to shoot her son and then stabbed him.

Tiffin police say deputies were already on the scene when police responded and heard radio traffic about an officer down and shots fired.

Police say a deputy and the suspect had been shot.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is investigating, and says the suspect died from his wounds.

The conditions of the deputy and the stabbing victim weren’t immediately known.

No names were released.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company