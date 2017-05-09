REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cleveland Pushes Back On Officer Body Cams For Off-duty Jobs

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland is asking the federal judge overseeing an agreement to reform the police department not to require officers to wear city-issued body cameras while moonlighting.

City attorneys said in a court filing last week that none of the 630 officers approved for secondary employment volunteered to wear body cameras while moonlighting for a proposed pilot program.

The reform agreement called a consent decree didn’t require police body cameras when it was approved in 2015. It did say if Cleveland officers use them, a policy needed to be approved by the court.

A proposed policy submitted in January didn’t include a requirement for body cameras during secondary employment. The idea was pushed by the consent decree’s independent monitor, Matthew Barge.

Barge says he’ll be writing a response to the city’s filing.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company