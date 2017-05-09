REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Democrats Balk As GOP’s Mandel Skips Hearing On TV Spots

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL’) failed to show at a hearing discussing his handling of nearly $2 million earmarked for taxpayer-funded public service announcements.

A deputy represented the Republican before an Ohio Senate committee Tuesday.

Mandel’s office used its budget for promoting STABLE, a new investment program for families with special needs children, in increments just under $50,000, avoiding public discussion. Mandel, a U.S. Senate candidate, was featured in the ads alongside Ohio State’s football coach and a STABLE accountholder.

A House amendment to the state budget bill requires Controlling Board approval for advertising that, in total, exceeds $50,000.

Mandel’s office says the spending was legal but he has “no problem with” the amendment.

Senate Democrats wrote to Mandel Tuesday formally requesting his presence before the committee.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company