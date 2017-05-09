REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Governor Wants State To Regulate Manufactured Homes

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’sik) says too many people are dying in manufactured homes and he wants oversight of those homes transferred from an industry-controlled board to the state.

Statistics compiled by the State Fire Marshal’s office show people living in manufactured homes in Ohio are four times more likely to perish in a fire than those living in other types of dwellings. Manufactured homes include mobile homes and other types of houses built entirely in factories.

The Republican governor wants the Legislature to give the state direct oversight of manufactured homes.

The Ohio Manufactured Homes Commission currently provides most of the regulation. Kasich’s budget bill proposal includes a measure to put the commission under the Ohio Department of Commerce, which includes the State Fire Marshal’s office.

