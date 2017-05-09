Ohio Schools Could Lose Millions In Medicaid Cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The health care bill repealing much of the Affordable Care Act passed by the U.S. House could cost Ohio millions in Medicaid funding.

The Medicaid School Program helps schools pay for special education services and provide wellness care to children in poverty.

The bill approved last week proposes $880 billion in Medicaid funding cuts. If it becomes law, Ohio schools could lose $8 million to $12 million a year in funding.

Schools still are required to provide services such as speech therapy under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, says the cuts could force Ohio schools to fire special education therapists or increase class sizes.

Brown says lawmakers should “work together to lower costs and make health care work better for everyone.”

