Ohio University OKs Concealed Weapons On Campus

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Trustees at a small university in Ohio have approved allowing faculty and staff with permits to carry concealed weapons on campus.

Cedarville University will become the first college in Ohio to allow concealed weapons on campus.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) reports the new policy announced will take effect in August.

A new Ohio law allows individual boards of trustees to decide whether to allow concealed weapons on campus.

Cedarville’s president says he doesn’t consider the move to be groundbreaking. He says school leaders looked at concealed weapons policies from colleges in Texas, Kansas and Virginia.

Cedarville is a private Christian university with about 3,300 students.

