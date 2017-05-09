Prosecutor: Woman Gave Autistic Daughter Lethal Insulin Dose

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors say she gave her autistic 21-year-old daughter a fatal dose of insulin and did not call for help.

The News-Herald ( ) reports Sandra Speck, of Eastlake, pleaded guilty Monday and will be sentenced June 19. Prosecutor Rocco DiPierro says he’ll recommend that she serve no more than four years.

DiPierro says Speck’s daughter, Mindy, was prone to violent outbursts and was particularly aggressive the day she died. He says Speck gave her insulin because her blood sugar was too high, but then gave her additional doses when she would not calm down.

Speck says she fell asleep beside her unconscious daughter before she could give her a soft drink to counteract the insulin. She called police the next day.

