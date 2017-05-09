University Ex-cop Charged With Kidnapping, Sex Crime In Ohio

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — A former university police officer in Ohio who pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, sexual imposition and abduction is set for a hearing this month.

Court records show 36-year-old Dustin Young is scheduled for a hearing May 15 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. The former officer at Miami University in Oxford was indicted last month on charges of kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and abduction and pleaded not guilty.

He was released after posting 10 percent of a $50,000 bond. A message seeking comment from Young was left Monday at a home phone listing for him in Trenton. No attorney was listed for Young in online court records.

University officials say Young resigned from the university police department.

Comments

comments