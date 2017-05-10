REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Abercrombie & Fitch Says It’s In Deal Talks

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Teen clothing chain Abercrombie & Fitch Co., responding to reports that it was in talks with interested buyers, says it’s in preliminary discussions with several parties about a “potential transaction.”

The company’s statement Wednesday that it had received “expressions of interest” came after news reports this week that the New Albany, Ohio-based chain was in talks with at least two possible buyers. Abercrombie & Fitch says it doesn’t plan to comment again until the discussions are concluded.

Like other teen fashion retailers, A&F has been hurt by changing teen tastes as they shop online more or prefer fast-fashion purveyors like H&M or Forever 21. Abercrombie has tried to tweak its brand to attract new shoppers. It dumped sexy ads, removed topless male models from its ads and updated its fashions.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company