REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lawsuit Alleges Excessive Force At Cincinnati-area Jail

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges a jail officer shoved a 61-year-old Cincinnati man headfirst into a cinder-block wall, then left him bleeding and unmoving on the floor of an isolation cell.

The Cincinnati Enquirer ( ) reports the complaint was filed Tuesday over a Hamilton County jail officer’s alleged excessive force against Mark Myers last August. It was recorded on surveillance video.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for the sheriff’s office.

The lawsuit says Myers suffered a head injury and broken hip. He’d been arrested in a store theft. The lawsuit says there was an error over an online payment.

Records say Myers became upset and belligerent. The lawsuit says Myers posed no threat but the officer got angry when Myers asked to use a phone.

The officer later resigned.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company