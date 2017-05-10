REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Wanted In $3M Ohio School Scam Captured In Spain

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man accused of helping to scam an Ohio school district out of more than $3 million has been returned to the U.S. after being captured in Spain.

David Donadeo was arraigned in Cleveland on Tuesday, more than four years after being indicted by a grand jury. He pleaded not guilty to charges of mail fraud and money laundering.

His attorney, John McCaffrey, told Cleveland.com ( ) that Donadeo and his family moved after his indictment to Germany and then Spain, where his wife and children still live.

Prosecutors say Donadeo and others formed companies to charge the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) Heights school district for work that was never provided. Three other men, including the district’s director of information technology, were convicted in the scheme.

