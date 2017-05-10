Ohio Father Can Withdraw Guilty Plea In Toddler’s Drowning

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) — A judge in Ohio says a man serving a life sentence for drowning his son can withdraw the guilty plea he made 10 years ago.

This comes after an attorney for Michael Luebrecht argued that medications may have contributed to him drowning his 13-month-old son in a bathtub at their home in 2005.

The Lima News ( ) reports Luebrecht had been taking multiple powerful medications for mental health issues at the time.

Putnam County Judge Randall Basinger ruled last week that Luebrecht could withdraw his guilty plea based on psychiatric testimony and evidence that some of his medications have been reported to cause homicidal thoughts as side effects.

Luebrecht’s attorney says that he wants to meet with the county prosecutor to see if a plea deal can be reached.

