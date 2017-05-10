REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Review Says Ohio Officer’s Kick ‘unreasonable’ Use Of Force

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police investigation says an officer used “unreasonable” force that wasn’t part of his training when subduing a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the suspect in the head.

The Columbus Division of Police announced the finding Wednesday in the case of an April 8 arrest that followed an investigation into reports of a man with a gun.

A video taken that day shows a Columbus officer restraining a prone man in the process of handcuffing him, when a second officer arrives and appears to kick him in the head.

Police have said the officer, identified as Zachary Rosen, self-reported his action under standard police procedure for when force is used.

A message was left with the police union official speaking for Rosen.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company