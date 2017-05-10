REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Small Plane Clips Truck, Embedding Landing Gear In Trailer

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio truck driver who heard a strange thud while driving down a state highway says he pulled over to find landing gear sticking out his trailer after it was clipped by a small plane making a low approach.

No one was injured in the collision near the Fremont airport Tuesday. The pilot of the plane landed the aircraft on its belly.

Truck driver Russ Street pulled over at the airport, thinking he might have blown a tire, and saw a small tire sticking out of the top of his trailer.

State police say it’s unclear why the plane was coming in low. They say the pilot, 71-year-old John Randall, was out for a short practice flight.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to arrive Wednesday.

