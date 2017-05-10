REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Study Shows Continue Growth In Ohio Tourism Industry In 2016

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials have released data from a study showing continued growth in the state’s tourism industry last year.

The data released Wednesday show direct visitor spending in 2016 was estimated at $34 billion. That was an increase of about a billion dollars from 2015. Officials say direct visitor spending generated an estimated $43 billion in sales, up from $42 billion the previous year.

The number of tourism visits to and within Ohio increased from 207 million in 2015 to 212 million visits last year.

Nearly 42 million of those 212 million visits in 2016 were overnight trips. Officials say research shows that overnight visitors spend, on average, more than three times the amount spent by daytrip visitors.

Longwoods International conducted research for the study, in partnership with Tourism Economics.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company