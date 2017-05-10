REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Suspect In 5 Slayings Pleads Guilty, Avoids Death Sentence

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — The brother of a victim in a quintuple homicide had to be dragged by deputies from a Cleveland courtroom after trying to attack a defendant who had pleaded guilty in the fatal shootings to avoid a possible death sentence.

Twenty-one-year-old James Sparks-Henderson entered guilty pleas to aggravated murder and other charges Wednesday in the November 2014 slayings at a home in Cleveland. A judge sentenced him to five consecutive life prison terms.

Authorities say Sparks-Henderson fatally shot 41-year-old Sherita Johnson, her unborn child, 60-year-old Lemon Bryant; 19-year-old Ja’Rio Taylor and 17-year-old Shaylona Williams.

Johnson’s brother lunged at Sparks-Henderson after telling him he was glad he’d suffer in prison every day for the rest of his life.

Sparks-Henderson’s attorneys couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

