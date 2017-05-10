Wendy’s Tops Street 1Q Forecasts

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.3 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $285.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $279.3 million.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 47 cents per share.

Wendy’s shares have climbed 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 37 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEN

_____

Keywords: Wendy’s, Earnings Report

Comments

comments