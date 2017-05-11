REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Browns RB Isaiah Crowell Signs Tender, Team Signs 3 Rookies

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting running back Isaiah Crowell signed the second-round restricted free agent tender the franchise placed on him.

The team announced the move on Thursday night along with signings of three draft picks: cornerback Howard Wilson (fourth round), left tackle Rod Johnson (fifth round) and running back Matthew Dayes (seventh round).

Crowell, who rushed for 952 yards last season, will make $2.7 million next season and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Cleveland can sign him to a contract extension at any time before then.

The Browns view Crowell, who did not attend the team’s voluntary workout program that began last month, as a core player going forward.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Crowell averaged 4.8 yards per carry last season and caught 40 passes for 319 yards.

___

For more NFL coverage: and

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company