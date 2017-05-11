Lawmakers Want Harsher ‘move Over’ Law Penalties For Drivers

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio state representatives are proposing legislation to increase penalties for drivers whose failure to move over for an emergency vehicle leads to injury or death.

Republican Tom Patton and Democrat Brigid Kelly plan to introduce their bill in the Ohio House in the next two weeks.

The “move over” law requires drivers to move for stopped emergency and public service vehicles with lights flashing, and slow down if they can’t move over. The current penalty is a fine and possibly license suspension.

Under the proposal, drivers could be jailed up to 180 days and fined up to $1,000 if someone is hurt or killed.

The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police backs the proposal. Two Ohio officers were killed the past year while working on the side of a highway.

