REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Convicted Of Murder In Baby Daughter’s Death Sentenced

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who admitted shaking his infant daughter before she was found dead in a car seat in his truck has been sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 18 years.

Court officials say 22-year-old Brian Hayslip had pleaded guilty to murder and evidence-tampering charges. The Springfield man was sentenced Thursday in a Clark County court.

Hayslip’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday.

Court documents say Hayslip told police his 3-month-old daughter, Lilly, died after he shook her when she began crying Dec. 27 at his home in Springfield, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Columbus.

Her body was found in Hayslip’s running truck. Authorities tracked Hayslip to a field, where he said he was looking for a place to bury the girl.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company