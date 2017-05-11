Mention Of Polygraph Pauses Ohio Trial In Firefighter Deaths

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A building owner’s trial in the deaths of two Ohio firefighters has been paused after a witness told jurors that the defendant failed a polygraph exam.

It was a reference to information that isn’t typically admissible in court and could affect how jurors view a defendant.

The judge didn’t comment on that testimony but announced a recess in the Toledo trial Wednesday evening and said some legal concerns were being researched. Attorneys and jurors were told to return Thursday.

The Blade newspaper reports that a defense attorney and a prosecutor declined to comment on the development.

The defendant, 64-year-old Ray Abou-Arab, denies allegations that he set a fire in January 2014 to collect insurance money. Two Toledo firefighters died.

The charges against Abou-Arab include aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

