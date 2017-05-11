REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Court Upholds Backpack Search That Led To Bullets, Gun

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a student’s backpack search that authorities say led first to the discovery of bullets and later a gun.

At issue before the high court was whether a second search of the backpack violated the student’s privacy rights, which are generally weaker inside school walls.

The court ruled unanimously Thursday that the search furthered the “compelling governmental interest” in protecting students from harm.

The decision reverses lower court rulings that tossed out the evidence.

A Columbus city high school security official searched the backpack in 2013 after it was found on a bus. The official conducted a second search after he recalled the student had alleged gang ties.

That search led to finding a gun on the student.

