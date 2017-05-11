Police: Half-naked Man Crashes Into Ohio Store To Get Beer

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (AP) — Police in suburban Cleveland say a half-naked man has been charged with impaired driving after intentionally crashing into a closed convenience store to get beer, injuring himself and a store employee.

Rocky River police say the 45-year-old driver was wearing nothing from the waist down when he crashed through a store wall early Sunday and told the worker he needed beer.

Police say the man barricaded himself in a beer cooler and told police to shoot him, but they subdued him with a stun device.

The driver was taken to a hospital, as was the store employee, who suffered leg and chest injuries that weren’t considered critical.

Police say the worker was fortunate that a deli counter was between him and the crashing car, preventing more serious injuries.

