Severe Storm Threat Continues In Oklahoma And Texas

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Savage thunderstorms brought hail and a few brief tornadoes to southwestern Oklahoma and the Caprock of the Texas Panhandle and South Plains.

The storms also brought some downpours that caused brief street flooding, especially in the Red River counties of Oklahoma. Storms also rumbled over the Edwards Plateau and rolling plains of West Texas, bringing window-rattling thunder and brief downpours to those areas.

There were no reports of significant damage from the Wednesday afternoon and evening storms as the dryline advanced across the plains before retreating after nightfall. However, the storm threat moves eastward Thursday, extending from northeastern Texas and eastern Oklahoma through Arkansas to the Ohio River Valley.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company