Browns Rookie Peppers Defends Reputation Amid Drug Talk

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie Jabrill Peppers says he does not have a history of drug use. He has been under scrutiny after being placed in the NFL’s drug program.

Peppers spoke Friday as Cleveland opened its three-day rookie minicamp. The multi-position star at Michigan was drafted in the first round.

He says a long-time problem with cramping forced him to drink too much water at the scouting combine. The failed test resulted from a diluted urine sample, and he was automatically placed in the drug program.

Peppers is adamant that he does not take illegal recreational drugs. He dismisses allegations made about him this week on a Cleveland radio program. He promises to not let this “ruin the best moment of my life.”

