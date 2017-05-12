REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fire, Police Chiefs Won’t Second-guess Slip In Arson Trial

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Toledo’s police and fire chiefs say they aren’t second-guessing a sergeant’s slip during arson trial testimony that led to a mistrial.

A Lucas County judge declared the mistrial Thursday after the sergeant testified that suspect Ray Abou-Arab failed a polygraph exam, referencing information not typically admissible in court.

Abou-Arab then entered a plea to lesser charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the deaths of two Toledo firefighters in 2014.

The Blade reports ( ) that Toledo fire chief Luis Santiago said Thursday that everyone is human.

Toledo police chief George Kral says testifying in court is stressful, especially in a case like that.

Abou-Arab was accused of setting the January 2014 fire to collect insurance money.

Information from: The Blade,

