Man Denied Parole Again For Teen’s 1990 Teen Killing

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — A man whose death sentence for an Ohio teenager’s slaying was overturned based on a misplaced word in an indictment has again been denied parole.

The Lima News ( ) reports that officials said this week that 46-year-old Richard Joseph was given another eight years in prison before his next hearing.

The first time Joseph was denied parole, the parole board said he was a danger to society and could commit further crimes.

Joseph was convicted of aggravated murder in the 1990 slaying of 16-year-old Ryan Young.

Authorities said Joseph and Jose Bulerin kidnapped the Bath High School student as he left his girlfriend’s house, and Young’s body was found four days later. The girl was Joseph’s former girlfriend.

Bulerin is facing a parole hearing in March 2020.

