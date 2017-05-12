REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Coroner Reopens Case In Suicide Of Bullied 8-year-old

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio coroner has reopened its investigation into an 8-year-old boy’s suicide, and his school district is expected to release video showing a bully knocking him unconscious two days before he killed himself.

A Hamilton County coroner’s office spokesman said Friday that new evidence has prompted the reopening of the case, but he wouldn’t say what that evidence is.

A Cincinnati schools spokeswoman says the video might be released Friday.

School officials have been critical of a homicide detective’s description of what happened in the surveillance video recorded Jan. 24.

The detective told school officials the boy tried to shake the bully’s hand and was thrown to the ground. Attorneys for the boy’s mother say the child lay unconscious for 7½ minutes before an assistant principal came to his aid.

