Ohio School Touts 1st Doctorate-level Grads In Biomimicry

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio school says two of its spring graduates are the first in the world to get doctorate-level training in biomimicry, a field that involves engineering that imitates designs and processes found in nature.

The University of Akron says only its Integrated Bioscience program offers doctorate-level training in biomimicry. The five-year curriculum includes part-time work with a sponsor in the corporate, industry or education sectors.

The school says one student invented a product inspired by hedgehogs that could be incorporated in shipping and packaging and used in football helmets to help prevent concussions. The university says the other student, sponsored by a paint company, did research inspired by blue tarantulas that could help change how colors are manufactured.

They’re among nearly 3,000 Akron students being awarded degrees this weekend.

