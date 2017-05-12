REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Girl Dies Following Head-on Crash In Eastern Indiana

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl has died following a head-on collision in eastern Indiana that injured several other people.

The Indiana State Police say in a statement that Jocelyn Grace Gesell died at a hospital after the Thursday crash in Wayne County. She was in a booster seat in the backseat of a car that collided head-on with an SUV driven by a 45-year-old man from Canfield, Ohio.

The car was driven by a 24-year-old woman from Brownsville. She was injured along with an infant and the SUV’s driver. Police say the SUV driver was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone when he crossed a double yellow line dividing the roadway.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case to determine if charges will be filed.

