Sheriff, Officer Pull Young Boys From Car In Creek

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio believe a mechanical failure caused a car to roll backward through heavy traffic and into a creek before an officer and the local sheriff were able to pull two young boys from the back seat.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier said he happened to be nearby when he heard a truck honking and saw the car rolling across a busy road in Canton. It went down an embankment and became partially submerged in a creek.

Maier and a Canton officer, Jeff Hothem, ran to the creek and were able to get the boys, ages 1 and 3, out of the back.

Their mother was not in the car. Maier said there was no key in the ignition but the car somehow slipped into gear and started rolling.

Comments

comments