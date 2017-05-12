Sheriff, Officer Pull Young Boys From Car In Creek

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio believe a mechanical failure caused a car to roll backward through heavy traffic and into a creek before an officer and the local sheriff were able to pull two young boys from the back seat.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier said he happened to be nearby when he heard a truck honking and saw the car rolling across a busy road in Canton. It went down an embankment and became partially submerged in a creek.

Maier and a Canton officer, Jeff Hothem, ran to the creek and were able to get the boys, ages 1 and 3, out of the back.

Their mother was not in the car. Maier said there was no key in the ignition but the car somehow slipped into gear and started rolling.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company