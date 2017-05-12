REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

UCLA And Cincinnati To Play Home-and-home Hoops Series

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA will play Cincinnati in a home-and-home series over the next two seasons.

The Bruins will host the Bearcats for the first time at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 16. The teams met in last season’s NCAA Tournament, where the Bruins won 79-67 in the second round.

Cincinnati will host the Bruins on Dec. 19, 2018, which will be UCLA’s first time playing the Bearcats in their home arena.

The teams’ all-time record against each other is 2-2. They previously played in the 1962 and 2002 NCAA Tournaments, and in 1965.

