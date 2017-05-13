Belt, Ruggiano Power Giants To 3-1 Win Over Reds

Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Belt and Justin Ruggiano homered, Matt Moore pitched into the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 in a matchup of weary teams on Saturday.

San Francisco and Cincinnati had a quick turnaround after they played 18 innings Friday night, with the Giants winning 3-2 on Buster Posey’s game-ending homer.

Moore (2-4) provided a lift with 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He allowed eight hits, struck out seven and walked three.

The last-place Giants (14-24) won consecutive games for just the second time this season. They have won three of four overall.

Scott Schebler homered for Cincinnati, which swept a three-game series against San Francisco last weekend. Lisalverto Bonilla (0-1) allowed six hits in his first career complete game.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company