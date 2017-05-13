Frontier League

Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
Joliet 5, Lake Erie 2

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg 3, Traverse City 0

River City 2, Normal 1

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 5:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

