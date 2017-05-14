Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, May. 14.

Monday, May. 15 9:30 AM Pre-trial hearing for former Ohio police officer accused of murder during traffic stop – Pre-trial hearing for former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing, charged with murder (special felony) and voluntary manslaughter in relation to the 19 Jul 2015 shooting death of unarmed black man Samuel DuBose during a traffic stop. Tensing had stopped DuBose for a missing front license plate, which is required in Ohio but not in neighboring states * Tensing’s first trial ended in a deadlocked jury * Before Judge Leslie Ghiz

Location: Rm 530, Hamilton County Courthouse, 1000 Main St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati https://twitter.com/HamiltonCntyOH

Contacts: Hamilton County Court 1 513 946 5800

Monday, May. 15 11:00 AM Cleveland Mayor Jackson hosts ‘Mayor’s Job Match’ event – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson hosts ‘Mayor’s Job Match’ event, to connect Clevelanders with meaningful work and opportunity

Location: Thurgood Marshall Rec Center, 8611 Hough Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Latoya Hunter Office of the Mayor lhunter@city.cleveland.oh.us 1 216 664 4303

Monday, May. 15 Marathon Petroleum: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=246631&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: Pamela K. Beall Marathon Petroleum Investor Relations pkbeall@marathonpetroleum.com 1 419 429 5640

Monday, May. 15 Procter & Gamble: Q2 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble

Contacts: Jennifer Chelune Procter & Gamble Investor Relations chelune.jj@pg.com 1 513 983 2570

Monday, May. 15 – Tuesday, May. 16 Ohio Attorney General Offices’ Annual Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance – Ohio Attorney General Offices’ Annual Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance. This year’s theme is ‘A Call to Action’. Speakers include Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Gretchen Hunt (Kentucky Office of the Attorney General), motivational speaker Mike Pistorino and consultant Mark Wynn

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 North High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/About-AG/Mike-Dewine https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson Dan.Tierney@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840

Monday, May. 15 Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board 2017 Award Ceremony and Client Art Show

Location: Executive Caterers, 6111 Landerhaven Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH http://www.cuyahogacounty.us/ https://twitter.com/CuyahogaCounty

Contacts: ADAMHS Board 1 216 241 3400

Tuesday, May. 16 8:00 AM FirstEnergy Corp: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: John S. Knight Center, 77 East Mill Street, Akron, OH http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp

Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations prezelji@firstenergycorp.com 1 330 384 3859

Tuesday, May. 16 11:00 AM Cleveland Mayor Jackson hosts ‘Mayor’s Job Match’ event – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson hosts ‘Mayor’s Job Match’ event, to connect Clevelanders with meaningful work and opportunity

Location: Zelma George Rec Center, 3155 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Latoya Hunter Office of the Mayor lhunter@city.cleveland.oh.us 1 216 664 4303

Tuesday, May. 16 12:30 PM In Defense of Christians Capitol Hill briefing on safe zones in Syria and stability in the Middle East – In Defense of Christians hosts Capitol Hill briefing on safe zones in Syria and stability in the Middle East, featuring bipartisan Reps. Darin LaHood and Marcy Kaptur (invited), The Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Fabrice Balanche, and Institute for the Study of War’s Chris Harmer

Location: Rm 340, Cannon House Office Bldg, Washington, DC www.indefenseofchristians.org https://twitter.com/indefchristians

Contacts: Ninar Keyrouz In Defense of Christians ninar@indefenseofchristians.org 1 202 624 7898

Briefing preceded by opportunity for press interviews with Members of Congress, panelists, and IDC staff (from 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM EDT)

Tuesday, May. 16 5:30 PM Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson hosts ‘Walk and Talk’ session

Location: Middlegrounds Metropark, 111 Ottawa St, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo Janet.Schroeder@toledo.oh.gov 1 419 377 9204

Tuesday, May. 16 6:00 PM Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan holds town hall meeting, as part of his 2017 Town Hall Meeting series

Location: Innes CLC, 1999 East Ave, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov

Contacts: Ellen Lander Nischt City of Akron ELander@akronohio.gov 1 330 375 2325

Tuesday, May. 16 9:00 PM CNN Town Hall Debate with Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Ohio Gov. John Kasich – CNN Town Hall Debate with Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Ohio Governor John Kasich, moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash before a live studio audience, with topics including health care and tax reform * Airs on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNNgo, Westwood One Radio Network and on CNN Channel 116 on Sirius XM

Location: TBD http://www.cnn.com https://twitter.com/CNN

Contacts: Lauren Pratapas CNN lauren.pratapas@cnn.com lpratapasRichard Hudock CNN richard.hudock@cnn.com

