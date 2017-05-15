REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

9 Students Injured In School Bus Accident

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say nine Ohio students have been injured in a school bus accident.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) the crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. Monday in Dayton when a car rear-ended the bus in Dayton.

Investigators say nine of the 32 elementary school students on the bus along with the bus driver and the driver of the car were taken to hospitals.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Rhonda Corr says she doesn’t believe any of the injuries are serious.

Police are investigating.

Information from: Dayton Daily News,

