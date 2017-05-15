REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Baby Boy Found Dead In Apparently Abandoned Car In Ohio

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.

Toledo police say the child’s body was found on Friday night in a vehicle that had been parked on the city’s west side for some time. They were working to identify the boy, who was believed to be about 2 months old.

WTOL-TV reports a coroner conducted an autopsy but couldn’t determine the cause of death because of decomposition. Authorities weren’t sure how long the child was in the car.

Police Lt. Daniel Gerken told The Blade newspaper that officers are investigating whether there is any connection between the child and the owner of the vehicle.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company