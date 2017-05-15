Divers, Dogs To Search For Man Missing Near Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dive teams will be in Lake Erie near Cleveland on Monday and search crews will be scouring the nearby area as they continue to look for a missing man.

Search and rescue teams could not find him during a six-hour search on Sunday, using sonar equipment to search the depths of the lake.

The unidentified man was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Park rangers were notified that he was missing around noon Sunday.

Police and park rangers will put divers into the lake Monday. Dogs will be used to search on land.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

