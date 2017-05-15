REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

West Virginia Woman Sentenced For Wounding Dog With Arrow

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman convicted of wounding a neighbor’s dog in the mouth with an arrow has been sentenced to one to five years of house arrest.

WTOV-TV ( ) reports Janet Lynn Greenwald of Weirton was sentenced Monday in Hancock County Circuit Court on one count of animal cruelty.

A judge ordered her to find a new place to live and make restitution to the dog’s owners.

According to Weirton Police Chief Rob Alexander, Greenwald was fed up with her neighbor’s dog barking. Last October, she shot the dog, a mastiff named Moose. The arrows had razor blades on the end of them.

The wound required several stitches and prosecutors said the dog is recovering.

Greenwald apologized in court to the dog’s owners.

