Wright State To Detail Possible Cuts In Budget Proposal

Posted On Mon. May 15th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The interim president of Wright State University says the school will release details this week of proposed budget cuts, including the possibility of layoffs, as it tries to trim millions in spending.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) that interim president Curtis McCray said the school’s budget proposal will be made public on Friday.

The school, located near Dayton, has said it could lay off between 80 and 120 people to save between $6 million and $8 million. The school is aiming to cut tens of millions of dollars from its budget.

McCray said employees being laid off will be notified starting June 12.

