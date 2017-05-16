Cincinnati Bengals’ ‘Pacman’ Jones Pleads Guilty To 1 Count

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge from an altercation this year.

Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory dismissed misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct at the prosecutor’s request after a plea agreement. He sentenced Jones to time already served — two days — on the obstructing official business count.

The 33-year-old Jones apologized in court Tuesday for his behavior and specifically to a Cincinnati police officer he made profane comments to after his arrest.

The Hamilton County prosecutor earlier dismissed a felony count alleging Jones spit on a jail nurse.

Jones was jailed Jan. 3 in the latest incident in a career marked by legal issues.

Jones is still subject to potential NFL discipline.

